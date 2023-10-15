G999 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.93 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $40.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003214 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

