Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.65 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $371.16 million and $24.65 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,950,102,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,972,511,988 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

