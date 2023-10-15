GateToken One Day Volume Tops $399,300.28 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00013561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $353.95 million and approximately $399,300.28 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015813 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,181.72 or 1.00027660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,045,340 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,045,340.4051906 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.66016305 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $338,847.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.