Gateway Protocol Price Tops $0.0978 on Major Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $13,311.49 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.10100978 USD and is down -25.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,880.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

