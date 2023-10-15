Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.
GBIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.27.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
