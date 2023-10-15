Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GNE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,712. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 33.96%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

