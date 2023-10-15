Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 1,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Get Gentera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentera in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.