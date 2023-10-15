Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 287,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -461.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Further Reading

