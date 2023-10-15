Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.32. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.