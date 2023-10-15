Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $590.67 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

