Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SRET traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

