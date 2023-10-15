Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 4.2 %

GLBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 321,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,344. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

