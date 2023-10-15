GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in September

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,795.5 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMO Payment Gateway stock traded down C$29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.55. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$80.00 and a 12 month high of C$94.75.

About GMO Payment Gateway

Further Reading

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

