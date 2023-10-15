GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in September

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,795.5 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
GMO Payment Gateway stock traded down C$29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.55. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$80.00 and a 12 month high of C$94.75.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.