Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,132.85 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $18,931.17 and approximately $4,132.85 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

