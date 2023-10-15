Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
NASDAQ GDHG traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 472,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,916. Golden Heaven Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.
About Golden Heaven Group
