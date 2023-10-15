Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GDHG traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 472,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,916. Golden Heaven Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.