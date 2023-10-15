Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.35

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $20.73 million and approximately $173,977.30 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,288,915 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

