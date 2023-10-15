Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

CBULF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Gratomic has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

