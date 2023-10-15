Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
CBULF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Gratomic has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About Gratomic
