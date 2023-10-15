Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gravity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gravity Trading Down 2.5 %

GRVY traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 14,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Gravity by 450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 170.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

