Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. Green Technology Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

About Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

