Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
Shares of GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. Green Technology Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.
About Green Technology Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Technology Metals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.