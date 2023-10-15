Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $84,205.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,064.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.92 or 0.00794091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00563791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00125119 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

