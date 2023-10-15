Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,315. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

