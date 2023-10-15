GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.30 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.