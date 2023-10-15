GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. GYEN has a market cap of $36.91 million and $5,646.96 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

