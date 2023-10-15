Head-To-Head Analysis: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) vs. Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) and Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syneos Health and Vimian Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $5.39 billion 0.83 $266.50 million $0.69 62.29 Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vimian Group AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 6 0 0 2.00 Vimian Group AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Syneos Health and Vimian Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Syneos Health currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Vimian Group AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and Vimian Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 1.31% 8.63% 3.66% Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Syneos Health beats Vimian Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc., operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment offers individual services, including regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health services, clinical trial diversity, biometrics, and regulatory affairs. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication; and consulting services. Its customers include companies in the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has a strategic partnership with uMotif Limited to deliver patient-centric eClinical platform. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. As of September 28, 2023, Syneos Health, Inc. was taken private.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name. It also provides procurement and tech-driven operations, such as online marketing, and education and HR, as well as a community for veterinary clinics through a membership-based platform under the VetFamily brand name; and orthopedic implants for veterinarians and universities under the Movora brand name. Vimian Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

