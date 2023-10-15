Head-To-Head Comparison: Ebro Foods (EBRPY) vs. Its Peers

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Free Report) is one of 179 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ebro Foods to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ebro Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A Ebro Foods Competitors -36.53% -215.00% -11.95%

Dividends

Ebro Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ebro Foods pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 101.5% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ebro Foods lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ebro Foods N/A N/A 20.52 Ebro Foods Competitors $3.15 billion $181.64 million 266.09

This table compares Ebro Foods and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ebro Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ebro Foods. Ebro Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebro Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebro Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebro Foods Competitors 670 2692 3049 65 2.39

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Ebro Foods’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ebro Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebro Foods rivals beat Ebro Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

