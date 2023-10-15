Head to Head Review: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -121.54% -23.18% -19.99% Senmiao Technology -49.45% -42.72% -26.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $91.71 million 4.15 -$186.77 million ($0.46) -3.73 Senmiao Technology $7.84 million 0.41 -$3.11 million ($0.51) -0.78

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining



Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Senmiao Technology



Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

