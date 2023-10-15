Head to Head Review: TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) versus ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and ParaZero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $6.24 billion 7.58 $866.00 million $18.77 45.66 ParaZero Technologies $759,844.00 26.28 N/A N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 18.41% -39.57% 6.43% ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TransDigm Group and ParaZero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.8% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group and ParaZero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus target price of $947.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats ParaZero Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The company's Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, engages in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.