Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $23.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,503,460,565 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,603.302795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04702912 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $22,080,909.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

