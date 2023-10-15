Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $111.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 22.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $111,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 2,770,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.