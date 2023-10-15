Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.35 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 408,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,386. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

