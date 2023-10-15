HI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $289,589.92 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. HI has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $289,589.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,258.52 or 1.00107462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002318 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,818,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00079597 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $362,005.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.