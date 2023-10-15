Hop Protocol Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $128,411.06 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

