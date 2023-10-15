HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 48.2% in September

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,120,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 17,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,098,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

