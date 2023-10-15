Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 615,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:HUBB traded down $14.71 on Friday, reaching $294.79. The stock had a trading volume of 624,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,004. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $209.96 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average of $297.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

