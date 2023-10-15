Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 54.7% in September

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,942. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

