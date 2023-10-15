Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,358. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

