ICON Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $171.19 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,128,739 coins and its circulating supply is 969,127,519 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,053,103.9387503 with 969,052,933.3469476 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17338943 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $3,498,591.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.