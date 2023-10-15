IDEX Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and $1.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

