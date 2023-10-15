IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Head-To-Head Survey

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology N/A N/A -409.04% IM Cannabis N/A 7.66% 3.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 305.35 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A IM Cannabis $54.37 million 0.15 -$145.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -16.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,786% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heyu Biological Technology and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.