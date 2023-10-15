Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,123. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

