Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Indiva Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,123. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Indiva Company Profile
