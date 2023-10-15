Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 16.6% in September

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $638,935.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 7,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.96. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

