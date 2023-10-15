Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,919 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TARO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE:TARO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,457. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $158.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

