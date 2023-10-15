Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,263 shares of company stock worth $3,361,031 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. 2,882,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,222. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

