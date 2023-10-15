Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,254 Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,713. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Employers

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.