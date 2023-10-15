Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Andersons by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Trading Down 0.4 %

Andersons stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,130. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $54,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,212 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

