Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 27,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.