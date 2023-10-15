Inspire Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 824.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 144.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,086,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

