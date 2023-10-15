Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 293,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.66%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

