Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,771. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

