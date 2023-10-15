Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 53,896 Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the quarter. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. 8,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

